CHIAROLANZA - Guy L.
Age 80, of Medina, died November 26, 2020. Born on August 15, 1940 in Batavia, Guy was a son of the late Frank and Kathleen (Cardone) Chiarolanza. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1964. Survivors include his brother, David (Patricia) Chiarolanza; children, Andrea (Jack) Jackson, Guy J. (Carey) Chiarolanza and Christina (Daniel) Vad; granddaughters, Shannon Jackson and Andrea Vad; cousins and close friends and family members. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 5 at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Mary's Church, 211 Eagle St., Medina. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 215 W. Center St., Medina. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Orleans County Veterans Service Agency, 13996 Rt. 31 West, Albion, NY 14411 or PAWS Animal Shelter, 3371 Gaines Basin Rd., Albion, NY 14411. Share condolences at www.cooperfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.