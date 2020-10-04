Menu
H. Floyd DONALDSON
DONALDSON - H. Floyd
Of Marilla, NY, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. Loving husband of Mary (Gilbert) and late Elizabeth J.; father of Patricia (Robert) Lindsley, Kathleen (late Dennis) Albrecht, Kenneth (Peggy), Paul (Janis), Richard (Kimberly), Karen (Rodney) Stock and James (Christine); step-father of Connie (Ed) Sabatino, Vicki (Jay) Fisher, Judy (Tony) Rusinek, Kathy (Tim) Bender, Jay (Sue) Gilbert, Brad (Robin) Gilbert, Kelly (Roy) Pettigrew and Stephanie (Joe) Uhrinek; grandfather of seventeen; great-grandfather of nineteen and great-great-grandfather of two; brother of Herman Donaldson; predeceased by siblings Marge Blum, Fred, Eugene and Phyllis Jablonski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Marilla Fire Company. Condolences may be shared online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
