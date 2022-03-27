Menu
H. Joan "Mugsie" HOLL
HOLL - H. Joan "Mugsie"
(nee Mugler)
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert O. Holl; loving mother of Christina (Richard) Barusic, Carolyn (Neale) Moore, and Catherine (Steven) Kluckhohn; cherished "Momo" of Courtney (Matty) Murie, Tyler Barusic, Kelsey (Adam Wassinger) Moore, Mackenzie (Christopher Donofrio) Moore, Wyatt Kluckhohn, and Tatiana Kluckhohn; great-grandmother of Layla Wassinger and Miles Donofrio; sister of the late C. Philip Mugler and John H. Mugler; daughter of the late Charles P. and Florence (Brogan) Mugler; dearest lifelong friend of Mary Lou Pizzorno. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service celebrating Joanie's life will be announced in the future. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc., at www.hospicebuffalo.org or to Family Promise of WNY, www.fpwny.org Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
