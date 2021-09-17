McFALL - H. Patrick
Age 82, of Springville, NY, passed away on September 15, 2021. Father of Sean (Jennifer) McFall and Brian McFall; brother of the late Richard (Ann) and James McFall; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10am at St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Arrangements completed by Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.