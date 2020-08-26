HENDERSON - H. Paul, Jr.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on August 24, 2020, at age 94. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Kaufmann) Henderson; devoted father of Holly (Kevin) Wyse, Christine (Terence O'Brien) Henderson, Joan (Robert) Taylor and H. Paul (Christina) Henderson, III; cherished grandfather of Alex (Samantha), Brendan (Cindy), Emily (Antonio), Tony (Kayla), Lauren (Kevin), Sara, Anna, Jordan, Vondin, Holdin and Henri; adored great-grandfather of Madison, Nicholas and Mila; also survived by many dear friends. Paul served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He attended the UB School of Engineering and was the past president of Clover Industries, a manufacturer of industrial closures. He was a member of the Society of Plastic Engineers, the Society of Automotive Engineers, the US Badminton Club Association, Glenwood Acres Ski Club, the Tonawanda Senior Center, and the St. Amelia's "Golden Nuggets." He loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer and skier. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday (August 28, 2020) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Saturday (August 29, 2020) at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240, or at www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving
. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Condolences online may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.