Rev. H. Edward SANDERS Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SANDERS - Rev. H. Edward Jr.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest January 3rd, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Wright) Sanders; devoted father of Harry E. Sanders III, Mary Alice (Allan) Mohn, Sara Sanders Gardner and Margaret (Mark) Hageman; cherished grandfather of Kristina (Scott) Trautman, Mark C. Hageman Jr., M.J. Gardner, Rebecca Sanders, Harry E. Sanders Knight IV and great-grandfather of Michael Hageman, Emeline Trautman; loving son of the late Harry and M. Catherine Sanders, Sr.; dear brother of Kenneth (late Lorraine) Sanders, Mary (Charles) Gipple and the late Margaret (late Donald) Rickards, late Richard (Barbara) Sanders and the late Vernon (Alice) Sanders; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will be celebrated in Revive Wesleyan Church Chapel (McKinley Campus), 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, Saturday at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Rev. Sanders was an Army veteran of WWII. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Revive Wesleyan Church. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NY
Jan
8
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Revive Wesleyan Church Chapel
4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hazel Campbell
January 5, 2022
Kenneth A Sanders and children
January 5, 2022
A beam of God's sunshine went out on earth, but is shining in Heaven. It was my priviledge to know Pastor Ed, see him visit my family, serve the Lord, next to his Ruth. I am a better person for having called him "dad" too. Sympathy to the 4 children left, the grandchildren, the great grands, but what a legacy and way of life he taught them. Wisdom should have been his middle name! RIP fr #4!
Margie Weber
Friend
January 5, 2022
