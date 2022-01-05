A beam of God's sunshine went out on earth, but is shining in Heaven. It was my priviledge to know Pastor Ed, see him visit my family, serve the Lord, next to his Ruth. I am a better person for having called him "dad" too. Sympathy to the 4 children left, the grandchildren, the great grands, but what a legacy and way of life he taught them. Wisdom should have been his middle name! RIP fr #4!

Margie Weber Friend January 5, 2022