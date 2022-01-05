SANDERS - Rev. H. Edward Jr.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest January 3rd, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Wright) Sanders; devoted father of Harry E. Sanders III, Mary Alice (Allan) Mohn, Sara Sanders Gardner and Margaret (Mark) Hageman; cherished grandfather of Kristina (Scott) Trautman, Mark C. Hageman Jr., M.J. Gardner, Rebecca Sanders, Harry E. Sanders Knight IV and great-grandfather of Michael Hageman, Emeline Trautman; loving son of the late Harry and M. Catherine Sanders, Sr.; dear brother of Kenneth (late Lorraine) Sanders, Mary (Charles) Gipple and the late Margaret (late Donald) Rickards, late Richard (Barbara) Sanders and the late Vernon (Alice) Sanders; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will be celebrated in Revive Wesleyan Church Chapel (McKinley Campus), 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, Saturday at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Rev. Sanders was an Army veteran of WWII. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Revive Wesleyan Church. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.