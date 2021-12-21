Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hajj Rasheed SULTAN
SULTAN - Hajj Rasheed
A beloved Buffalo Public School educator, family man and pillar in the Muslim Community, passed away on December 10, 2021 after a prolonged battle with Amyloidosis. A lifelong Buffalo resident Rasheed lived in John's Creek, GA for the last four years. Son of the late Carl and Evelyn (Byrd) Smith. Rasheed is survived by his wife Najeyah Sultan, his children Kamaal, Hanifah Sabir (Rafiq), Mujahid and Adeylah Savala (Justin). Brother of Kameylah Hakim (Musa), Douglas Smith (Janice), Malik Sultan (Najia). He was a beloved Baba to his grandchildren, Hamza, Mecca, Mansur, Laylah, Ibrahim, Nura, Ayah and Maryam. In addition to his parents Rasheed was preceded in death by his sister Deborah Smith-Neal. Janaza (funeral) services and burial were held on December 11, 2021 in Atlanta GA.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.