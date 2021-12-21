SULTAN - Hajj Rasheed

A beloved Buffalo Public School educator, family man and pillar in the Muslim Community, passed away on December 10, 2021 after a prolonged battle with Amyloidosis. A lifelong Buffalo resident Rasheed lived in John's Creek, GA for the last four years. Son of the late Carl and Evelyn (Byrd) Smith. Rasheed is survived by his wife Najeyah Sultan, his children Kamaal, Hanifah Sabir (Rafiq), Mujahid and Adeylah Savala (Justin). Brother of Kameylah Hakim (Musa), Douglas Smith (Janice), Malik Sultan (Najia). He was a beloved Baba to his grandchildren, Hamza, Mecca, Mansur, Laylah, Ibrahim, Nura, Ayah and Maryam. In addition to his parents Rasheed was preceded in death by his sister Deborah Smith-Neal. Janaza (funeral) services and burial were held on December 11, 2021 in Atlanta GA.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.