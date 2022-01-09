SCHWARTZ - Hanna Winfriede (nee Graf)

Born January 2, 1944 in Vienna, Austria, deceased December 17, 2021.Known for her endless energy and fitting camp name, Eagle Eyes, she was devoted to her family, Girl Scouts and the Red Cross. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years (Gerald Schwartz); and sister (Christa Adler). She is survived by her sister (Lilo Schoppelt); children, Merline Wallace, Karin Provost (Thomas Provost) and John Schwartz (Erin Schwartz); grandchildren, Tamara Kopp (Andrew Kopp), Carl Wallace (Kristine Wallace), Abigail Provost, Thomas Provost, Eleanor Provost and Emma Schwartz; and great-grandchildren, Collin Kopp, Paige Kopp, Charlotte Wallace. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.