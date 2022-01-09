Menu
Hanna Winfriede SCHWARTZ
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
SCHWARTZ - Hanna Winfriede (nee Graf)
Born January 2, 1944 in Vienna, Austria, deceased December 17, 2021.Known for her endless energy and fitting camp name, Eagle Eyes, she was devoted to her family, Girl Scouts and the Red Cross. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years (Gerald Schwartz); and sister (Christa Adler). She is survived by her sister (Lilo Schoppelt); children, Merline Wallace, Karin Provost (Thomas Provost) and John Schwartz (Erin Schwartz); grandchildren, Tamara Kopp (Andrew Kopp), Carl Wallace (Kristine Wallace), Abigail Provost, Thomas Provost, Eleanor Provost and Emma Schwartz; and great-grandchildren, Collin Kopp, Paige Kopp, Charlotte Wallace. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
I'm so sorry for your loss. Hanna was a wonderful Friend & teacher of Archery. She will be missed by many.
Michelle George
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Hanna's passing. She was an incredible woman, leader, and friend! She will always be remembered as the one with more energy than the girls at camp!
Janelle Danskin
January 9, 2022
