HEFFLE - Hannelore
(nee Schaich)
Age 83 of the City of Tonawanda, October 26, 2020. Wife of the late Norman L. Heffle who died in 2000; mother of Norman Heffle, Darline Earl, Mary Heffle, Michelle (Dean) Dudek, Stephen (Annamarie) Heffle, Denise (Tony) Heffle and Lore Lovegrove; 23 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by several sisters and brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Hannelore loved to travel with her husband and her family. She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 30th, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 31st, at 11 AM, in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St., in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions in memory of Hannelore may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.