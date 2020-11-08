Menu
Hans W. STOCK
STOCK - Hans W.
Age 79, Buffalo, New York, passed on October 31, 2020 after a brief illness. Parents Ludwig and Maria Stock of Bad Orb, Germany; survived by Peter Quartararo (Michele) who cared for him and loved him like a father. Also survived by a brother Manfred Stock, sister-in-law Freidel (maiden name Lindenmayer), nieces Margarethe Engel (Jochen), Evelyn Wiesbecker (Ulrich) all of Bad Orb, Germany. Hans went to Villa Maria College, Buffalo State College and the University of Buffalo for a Bachelors Degree in Music. He played the Piano, Pipe Organ, Trumpet, Trombone and Oboe. Hans spoke five Languages. He was a music teacher at Park School in the early 1970's until he had a stroke in 1978. He lived 42 years with this stroke and prospered despite paralysis. Hans was an Organist and Choir Director for St. Casimir's Church. Hans composed and played a Mass for then Polish Cardinal Karol Wojtyla (Pope John Paul II). Hans often attended Organ recitals, Church concerts and the Ars Nova Vivaldi Concerts.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
