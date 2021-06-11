Menu
Haralambos "Bob" PAPAVRAMIDIS
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
PAPAVRAMIDIS - Haralambos "Bob"
June 8, 2021, age 67, beloved husband of Stella Papavramidis; devoted father of Alexandra, Demetrios and Yiannis Papavramidis; dear brother of Nikolaos (Vasso) Papavramidis; son-in-law of Vasiliki Hasiotis; brother-in-law of Christos (Effie) Hasiotis; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.), where a Trisagion Service will be held Friday at 7 PM. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
11
Service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
12
Liturgy
11:00a.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
146 W. Utica St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
Mary & Michael Sillitto
June 15, 2021
Alex and family, We were so saddened to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Our deepest sympathy!
Tom and Edie Fraterrigo
Other
June 15, 2021
Our most sincere condolences to the whole family. Our prayers are with you. "KALO PARADISO" adelfe Bobby R.I.P Kyriacos and Mary
Kyriacos and Mary Candilaptis (Florida)
Friend
June 12, 2021
My late wife and your children enjoys many meals at the Royal. We are very saddened by his lost. Roger. (Late Kim Gold
Roger Soliday
June 11, 2021
Alex, You and your family are in my prayers. Be at peace knowing that you helped your dad through his illness. God bless.
Nancy Lama
June 11, 2021
Alex I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad was a great guy. I will keep you and your family in my prayers
Patti Saar
Other
June 11, 2021
