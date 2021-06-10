PAPAVRAMIDIS - Harlambos "Bob"
June 8, 2021, age 67, beloved husband of Stella Papavramidis; devoted father of Alexandra, Demetrios and Yiannis Papavramidis; dear brother of Nikolaos (Vasso) Papavramidis; son-in-law of Vasiliki Hasiotis; brother-in-law of Christos (Effie) Hasiotis; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.), where a Trisagion Service will be held Friday at 7 PM. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.