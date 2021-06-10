Menu
Harlambos "Bob" PAPAVRAMIDIS
PAPAVRAMIDIS - Harlambos "Bob"
June 8, 2021, age 67, beloved husband of Stella Papavramidis; devoted father of Alexandra, Demetrios and Yiannis Papavramidis; dear brother of Nikolaos (Vasso) Papavramidis; son-in-law of Vasiliki Hasiotis; brother-in-law of Christos (Effie) Hasiotis; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.), where a Trisagion Service will be held Friday at 7 PM. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
11
Service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
12
Liturgy
11:00a.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
146 W. Utica St., Buffalo, NY
Our most heartfelt condolences to my friend Stella and the entire family. If it´s difficult for me to believe it, I can only imagine what it is to you. He was a wonderful person, smart and able in every way and a great family man. I very well remember him throwing money on the floor when Alexandra was dancing at the Greek school some years ago. May his memory be eternal. He will be truly missed. We really wanted to be there, unfortunately I´m out of town this weekend. .
Andrew and Athanasia Landis
Friend
June 12, 2021
Our prayers are with you and all of your family.
Yianni and Sue Ananiadis
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry, was a beutiful person, i will miss him
Timothy smith
Friend
June 10, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Stella and the children. Bob was a great person. May his memory be eternal.
Maria Androulakis
Friend
June 10, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to your family. He was always so kind and worked so hard to make the business a great success.
Richard and Shirley
Other
June 10, 2021
My deepest condolences Alex to you and your family. Carm
Carm
Friend
June 10, 2021
We were so sad to hear of your loss .... we love you and offer our love and condolences
The Jasin family
Friend
June 10, 2021
Alex, we were so sad to hear of your Dad's passing! He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Joe and Betty Bohn
Friend
June 10, 2021
Lia Stathoukos and family
June 10, 2021
