Our most heartfelt condolences to my friend Stella and the entire family. If it´s difficult for me to believe it, I can only imagine what it is to you. He was a wonderful person, smart and able in every way and a great family man. I very well remember him throwing money on the floor when Alexandra was dancing at the Greek school some years ago. May his memory be eternal. He will be truly missed. We really wanted to be there, unfortunately I´m out of town this weekend. .

Andrew and Athanasia Landis Friend June 12, 2021