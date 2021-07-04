NEHRBASS - Harlean (Kranz)
Of Williamsville, NY, June 28, 2021, at age 77. Beloved wife of the late Donald Nehrbass; loving daughter of the late Robert and Helen Kranz. There are no prior visitations. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221 on Saturday, July 10th at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Harlean was like a mother to all the children that she taught as a physical education teacher and health educator. Harlean's extensive career in education included over 30 years as a physical education teacher in the Williamsville Public Schools. After her retirement from Williamsville, Harlean was the Vice Principal of Cardinal O'Hara High and then the Principal of Our Lady of Pompeii Elementary School. In her retirement she was a driver's education teacher. Harlean was an active parishioner at St. Gregory the Great RC Church where she taught and coordinated the Eucharistic Ministers for over a decade. She was also a Special Minister of the Eucharist and spent decades visiting the ill, particularly in Assisted Living Facilities and Nursing Homes. Donations in Harlean's memory may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church. Please share your condolences and memories at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.