Harold J. COLLIGAN
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Colligan - Harold J.
September 22, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie A Colligan (nee LeBlanc); devoted father of Karen (Paul) Rogers, Eileen (John) Tuohy, David (Nancy) Colligan, Robert (Dianna) Colligan, Anne (Thomas) Smith, Mary (Joseph) Gallagher, Thomas Colligan, Susan (Vincent) Sicurella, and Kathleen (Gregory) Cleary; cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday at 10:15AM at Queen of Heaven Church, West Seneca, NY. Please assemble at the church. Hank was a proud Army Veteran who served in World War II. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed More Western New York. Please leave condolences and donations at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
West Seneca, NY
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
We very fondly remember Mr. Colligan. He was always a pleasure to have in our office. Always a kind and gentle man. May he Rest In Peace now.
Jim & Cynthia May
Other
September 24, 2021
