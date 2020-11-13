MOLL - Harold E.

Age 83 of Wheatfield, NY, on November 11, 2020 at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on May 16, 1937; son of the late Elmer and Anna (Milleville) Moll. He was employed at Westinghouse, in Cheektowaga, NY, until his retirement. A life long member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Bergholz, and played the trumpet in the Bergholz German Band, American Legion Band of the Tonawanda's, and the Tonawanda Clown Band. Survived by his wife, Mary Corinne (Tromble) Moll; sister-in-law, Loretta Daigler; several nephews, and many friends.Visitation on Saturday (November 14) from 4-8 PM, at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield. Services will be conducted on Monday (November 16) at 10:00 AM, in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, corner of Niagara Road and Luther Street in Bergholz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, or Roswell Park Cancer Institute.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 13, 2020.