SMITH - Harold E., Jr.

Age 55, a member of the Seneca Nation and of The Wolf Clan, died suddenly at ECMC on December 3, 2020. Brother of Terry Smith; uncle of Corie Royce, Andrea (Calvin) Gamble and Lora Jimerson; also survived by numerous aunts and uncles. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, NY, where a family Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Interment will be held in the Smith Family Cemetery on the Cattaraugus Territory.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.