Harold T. FREIERT
FREIERT - Harold T.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of 53 years to Marilyn (nee Pierce); devoted father of Gregory (Suzette) and Michael (Lourdes) Freiert; loving son of the late Erwin and Virginia Freiert; dear brother of Patricia (Russ) Fahey and the late Donald (Christine) Freiert. Harold had a passion for cars, his dogs and spending weekends by the lake with his family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Private interment. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear...
Scott Hasenstab
October 3, 2021
so sorry about your loss
darryl Van Lear
October 3, 2021
