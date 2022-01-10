Menu
Harold J. GAGNON
GAGNON - Harold J.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 7, 2022. Beloved husband of 59 years to Pauline E. (nee Domico) Gagnon; devoted father of Mark (Alane) and Michael Gagnon; cherished grandfather of Claire and Emma; loving son of the late Ernest and Grace Gagnon; dear brother of William (Joyce) Gagnon and the late Robert (late Peggy) Gagnon, Ernestine (late Fred) Davis, Lawrence (Anna Lee) Gagnon and Donald (late Ella) Gagnon; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, on Tuesday (January 11), at 9:30 AM, where military honors will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
263 Claremont Ave, Tonawanda, NY
