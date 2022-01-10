GAGNON - Harold J.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 7, 2022. Beloved husband of 59 years to Pauline E. (nee Domico) Gagnon; devoted father of Mark (Alane) and Michael Gagnon; cherished grandfather of Claire and Emma; loving son of the late Ernest and Grace Gagnon; dear brother of William (Joyce) Gagnon and the late Robert (late Peggy) Gagnon, Ernestine (late Fred) Davis, Lawrence (Anna Lee) Gagnon and Donald (late Ella) Gagnon; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, on Tuesday (January 11), at 9:30 AM, where military honors will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.