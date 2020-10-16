MAY - Harold J. "Harry"
Age 75, of Homer, passed away on October 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February, 15, 1945 in Buffalo, NY. Son of the late Harold D. and Teresa McCulle May. Harry honorably served his country with the United State Army, from 1965-1967, during the Vietnam War. Harry graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwest Missouri State University. Harry was employed by Cortland County Highway Department as a foreman for over 30 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his great-nephew and niece, David and Danielle Benjamin. Harry was survived by his stepson, Jim (Helen) Misercola; three brothers, James May, Michael (Carol) May, William May; two sisters, Victoria Preece, Kathleen Scheffler; one step-granddaughter, Elizabeth Misercola; and several nieces and nephews. Harry was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth May; and brother-in-law Richard Scheffler, Sr. Private Funeral Services will be held 10 AM, on Monday, October 19, at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Lincoln Avenue, Cortland and streamed on our Facebook page at : https://www.facebook.com/wrightbeardfuneralhomeinc
. We will be following the NYS guidelines regarding capacity, social distancing and face covering. Private burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer, NY. Condolences at www.wright-beard.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 16, 2020.