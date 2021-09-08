KIMELBERG - Harold K., PhD
September 4, 2021, age 79; beloved father of David (Shelley) Kimelberg and the late Michael Kimelberg; loving grandfather of Lucy and Sophie Kimelberg; dearest partner of the late Maggie McCready. The family will be present Saturday from 10 AM-12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 PM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics at Albany Medical College at https://community.amc.edu/GiveNow
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.