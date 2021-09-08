Menu
Harold K. KIMELBERG Ph.D.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
KIMELBERG - Harold K., PhD
September 4, 2021, age 79; beloved father of David (Shelley) Kimelberg and the late Michael Kimelberg; loving grandfather of Lucy and Sophie Kimelberg; dearest partner of the late Maggie McCready. The family will be present Saturday from 10 AM-12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 PM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics at Albany Medical College at https://community.amc.edu/GiveNow. Share memories and condolences on Harold's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Harry and Maggie were our neighbors in St. Augustine. Harry's brilliance was impossible to miss. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most intelligent and multi-faceted people I have ever known. I'll miss our conversations and hearing him sing opera in his backyard. He always maintained his zest for life and learning and was an example of how to age successfully. We will miss him.
Craig Chambers
Friend
September 8, 2021
