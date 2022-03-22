Menu
Harold LEISING
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Starpoint High School
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
LEISING - Harold
Passed peacefully at home March 20, 2022. Born May 17, 1925 to the late Fred and Margaret (Labaucher) Leising of Clarence Center, NY. Brother to the late Estella, Arthur, Paul, Howard, Otto, and Fritz; Harold being the youngest. Husband to Margaret (Winter) Leising for 72 years. Father to David (Irene), Ann Moje (late David), Jane Pfalzgraf (late Chuck), James (Lori), Mary (Christopher), Joseph, and Daniel (Diana). Grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather to 15. Survived by a brother-in-law, Bernard Winter and sisters-in-law, Marie Leising and Doris Winter; also many nieces and nephews.
He was by trade a master carpenter for many years. Lastly retiring in 1988 after 13 years as a custodian at Starpoint Central School. A long-standing member of Good Shepherd RC Church. The family would like to thank aides, Heidi, Kata, and Mary for their dedicated care giving. Private graveside services at the convenience of the family. Memorials to Good Shepherd RC Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Road, North Tonawanda, NY 14120, would be appreciated by the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.
