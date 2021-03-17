MILLER - Harold F., Jr. "Hal"
March 14, 2021. Former husband of Julie Caprous; dear father of Dr. Ryan (Angela) Miller and Jessica (Joshua) Cieslica; brother of Joseph (Susan), Mary (Jack) Duke and Steven (Amy) Miller; survived by many nieces and nephews; son-in-law of Lawrence and Donna Caprous. Friends may call Friday 4-7 pm at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Family and friends are invited to attends a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday March 20th from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart RC Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at 10am. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials in Hal's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.