Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold F. "Hal" MILLER Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
MILLER - Harold F., Jr. "Hal"
March 14, 2021. Former husband of Julie Caprous; dear father of Dr. Ryan (Angela) Miller and Jessica (Joshua) Cieslica; brother of Joseph (Susan), Mary (Jack) Duke and Steven (Amy) Miller; survived by many nieces and nephews; son-in-law of Lawrence and Donna Caprous. Friends may call Friday 4-7 pm at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Family and friends are invited to attends a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday March 20th from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart RC Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at 10am. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials in Hal's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart RC Church
3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
He will be missed. Was a very wonderful man
Debbie
March 20, 2021
Hal was always a pleasant person who would fill your day with joy. Always so positive glad he touched my life
Donata
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results