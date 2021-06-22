Menu
Harold T. RENAUD
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
RENAUD - Harold T.
June 19, 2021; beloved husband of Betty (nee Beilman) Braun and the late Elizabeth (nee Schwab) Renaud; dear father of Elizabeth (William) Renaud-Bochynski, late Harold T. III (survived by Chris) Renaud, Lynn Marie (E. Michael) Roche, Jennifer Mary (Michael) Kibler and the late Sharon Marie Renaud; step-father of Michael Jr. (Sue) Braun, Jeanette (Aaron) Berry, Matthew (Jeanette) Braun, and the late Mary Jane (survived by Lou) Mustillo; grandfather of Joseph, Danyell, Christina, Christopher, Ryan, Michelle, Rebecca, Jonathan and Hannah; step-grandfather of Lauren, Alexander, Lisa, Natalie, Emily, Taylor, and Julia; great-grandfather of 14; brother of the late Elizabeth Brach, Mary Wolfe and Margaret Wild. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 24th, at Church of the Annunciation (Elma) at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Annunciation
Elma, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty, my sincere condolences. You are in my prayers. Joyce
Joyce Hojnacki
Friend
June 23, 2021
Dear Betty and Family, Jim and I send our deepest sympathies you all! We loved Harold!!! He will be greatly missed!!,
Jim and Marcia Haas
Friend
June 22, 2021
Sympathy for the loss of your loved one. With prayers for you, Betty, and for your family. Love, Arlene Krupski
Arlene Krupski
Friend
June 22, 2021
