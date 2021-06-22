RENAUD - Harold T.
June 19, 2021; beloved husband of Betty (nee Beilman) Braun and the late Elizabeth (nee Schwab) Renaud; dear father of Elizabeth (William) Renaud-Bochynski, late Harold T. III (survived by Chris) Renaud, Lynn Marie (E. Michael) Roche, Jennifer Mary (Michael) Kibler and the late Sharon Marie Renaud; step-father of Michael Jr. (Sue) Braun, Jeanette (Aaron) Berry, Matthew (Jeanette) Braun, and the late Mary Jane (survived by Lou) Mustillo; grandfather of Joseph, Danyell, Christina, Christopher, Ryan, Michelle, Rebecca, Jonathan and Hannah; step-grandfather of Lauren, Alexander, Lisa, Natalie, Emily, Taylor, and Julia; great-grandfather of 14; brother of the late Elizabeth Brach, Mary Wolfe and Margaret Wild. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 24th, at Church of the Annunciation (Elma) at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.