Harold L. SIMMONS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SIMMONS - Harold L.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 18, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 626 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, on Friday, from 10 AM-11 AM where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
626 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY
Sep
24
Funeral service
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
626 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
Our hearts and prayers go out to our Extended Simmons Family. It will be hard to come back home to Buffalo and not see Harold. The Lord needed you back and with that we have to respect. We are praying for God's perfect peace and his strength upon his children and the rest of the family. Take your rest Beloved
Deacon Lawrence & Annette Montgomery
Family
September 24, 2021
