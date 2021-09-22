SIMMONS - Harold L. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 18, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 626 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, on Friday, from 10 AM-11 AM where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.
Our hearts and prayers go out to our Extended Simmons Family. It will be hard to come back home to Buffalo and not see Harold. The Lord needed you back and with that we have to respect. We are praying for God's perfect peace and his strength upon his children and the rest of the family. Take your rest Beloved