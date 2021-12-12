TOLLEY - Harold Sumner, Jr. "Hal"

Died Monday night December 6, 2021 at the age of 95 in Orchard Park surrounded by his family. Born in Binghamton, NY in 1926, he moved to Buffalo at age 10 and would always find his way back to Western New York throughout his life. He spent his early working years in Southern California, and his later years in Clearwater, FL and Asheville, NC. After proudly serving in the U.S. Army in World War II, Hal attended Syracuse University where he graduated with honors. He embarked upon a successful career in Public Relations and always spoke most fondly of his many years at Cornell Labs. A passion for tennis that was later joined by a love for golf kept him active and young. Hal is survived by Lois, his dear wife of 61 years; his daughters Lesley and Heather; his son Geoffrey and daughter-in-law Jane; and four grandchildren: Kaylee, Jack, Garrick and Annalise. No memorial is planned, but fond memories are encouraged.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.