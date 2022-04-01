Menu
Harriet E. ALDINGER
of Alden, NY, March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Aldinger, Jr.; dear mother of Margaret (Jack) Gornewicz, Linda (John) Jagusiak, Douglas Aldinger, Kathleen (Daniel) Ciesla, Wende Wesolowski, Sam Ramos, and the late Kenneth Aldinger; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; predeceased by one grandson, Brett; sister of the late Florence Brown and Alan Gerould. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Sunday, April 3rd, from 1-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway Alden, NY, Wednesday, April 6th, at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to the Alden Presbyterian Church, the Brett Gornewicz Foundation, PO Box 743 Honeoye, NY 14471, or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2022.
Harriet will be missed so much by all who knew and loved her. She was a wonderful and true friend to my mom. I always loved talking to her when I was up in the Buffalo area visiting my mom and sister.
Susan (Morrow) Lindemann
Friend
March 31, 2022
I will miss your beautiful smile!
Lorrie Richter
Friend
March 31, 2022
I’ll miss talking with you, exchanging letters and visiting you. You were a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend to me.

Much Love Grandma.

Love Always,
Cassandra
Cassandra Cranston
Grandchild
March 31, 2022
Linda, John & family: All of our love, sympathy & prayers as you grieve mom, Harriet's passing. What a blessed life she lived having such a beautiful, loving, caring family by her side, (through thick & through thin). We loved her too! God bless Harriet. Peace be with you all. Know you 'did good by her...ALWAYS!' XO
Barb & Mark Champlin family
Friend
March 31, 2022
Wende, My deepest condolences to you and your family. Thinking of you.
Trudy Chapman
Friend
March 30, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Harriet. What a wonderful, fun, class-act she was....she will be sorely missed by everyone, especially me. I know she is now happy with her Savior & no longer suffering. God bless & prayers for you all!
Nancy Weisbeck
Friend
March 30, 2022
Dearest Harriet you will be forever in my heart you were a force to be reckoned with but we always knew where you stood. I will miss you so much my friend at a APC. To your family I pray that all of your happy fond memories will heal your sorrow and put a smile on your face. Blessings and Love Bonnie & Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
March 30, 2022
So sorry to hear Harriet pasted away. We worked many years together as bus drivers. We had many wonderful talks and good times together. God bless
Janet Boatman
Friend
March 30, 2022
