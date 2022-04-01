ALDINGER - Harriet E.
(nee Gerould)
of Alden, NY, March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Aldinger, Jr.; dear mother of Margaret (Jack) Gornewicz, Linda (John) Jagusiak, Douglas Aldinger, Kathleen (Daniel) Ciesla, Wende Wesolowski, Sam Ramos, and the late Kenneth Aldinger; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; predeceased by one grandson, Brett; sister of the late Florence Brown and Alan Gerould. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Sunday, April 3rd, from 1-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway Alden, NY, Wednesday, April 6th, at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to the Alden Presbyterian Church, the Brett Gornewicz Foundation, PO Box 743 Honeoye, NY 14471, or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2022.