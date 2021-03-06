Menu
Harriet A. PAOLINI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
PAOLINI - Harriet A.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard Paolini; devoted mother of Gene Paolini, Glenn Paolini, Marcia Alf, Joyce (Dave) Sabuda, and Chris (Mike) Murray; cherished grandmother of Andrea, Caitlin, Matthew, Jenny, Brendan and Jessica; adored great-gigi of Teagan; loving daughter of the late Walter and Jennie Lewandowski; dear sister of Jane (Leonard) Robinson, late Ceil Stechenfinger, and the late Barbara Lewandowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guideline occupancy limitations will be observed. Face masks required. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have many happy memories of the card playing days. Harriet was such a pleasure to be with and I do remember how much she loved her family. My heartfelt sympathy to all of you. Blessings & Love
Audrey Voit
March 9, 2021
Such a beautiful picture of your mom. May she be blessed with eternal happiness. Condolences to the whole family.
Lori DuBois-Burke
March 6, 2021
so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom in our preyers
phil dutson
March 6, 2021
This year has been a tough one. So sorry for your loss. Chin up!
Judy Manchester-Vassie
March 6, 2021
