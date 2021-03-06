PAOLINI - Harriet A.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard Paolini; devoted mother of Gene Paolini, Glenn Paolini, Marcia Alf, Joyce (Dave) Sabuda, and Chris (Mike) Murray; cherished grandmother of Andrea, Caitlin, Matthew, Jenny, Brendan and Jessica; adored great-gigi of Teagan; loving daughter of the late Walter and Jennie Lewandowski; dear sister of Jane (Leonard) Robinson, late Ceil Stechenfinger, and the late Barbara Lewandowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guideline occupancy limitations will be observed. Face masks required. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 6, 2021.