SHERLOCK, Jr. - Harrington C. "Harry"Age 97, September 20, 2021 of Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of Linda C. Sherlock (nee Cribar); dear father of six children; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. Harry was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in WWII. He was also a member of the K of C for 70 years. Interment in Holy Cross cemetery.