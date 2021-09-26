Menu
Harrington C. "Harry" SHERLOCK Jr.
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SHERLOCK, Jr. - Harrington C. "Harry"
Age 97, September 20, 2021 of Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of Linda C. Sherlock (nee Cribar); dear father of six children; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. Harry was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in WWII. He was also a member of the K of C for 70 years. Interment in Holy Cross cemetery. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE 855-1411. Please share online condolences at
www.buffaloniagaracremation.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
