BABIRAD - Harry C.

June 20, 1936 - October 16, 2020. Son to Michael and Stella (Zemko); beloved Husband to Virginia (Boulanger) for 61 years; loving father to Arthur (Roberta), Harry (Patricia) and Rebecca; cherished grandfather to the late Eric James, LeeAnn, Jason (Amy), Justin (Leah) Babirad, Michael (Brittany), Kristin Babirad, Virginia Zimmerman, and Victoria (Billy) Hamm; great-grandfather of five and a great-grandson expected soon; brother of Betty Farrell and brother-in-law of Shirley (Boyd) Sharpe; cousin of Shirley Gersna of Charleroi, PA; cherished friend to Jim and Chris Gajewski, Elaine and Vic Moch and so many others, too numerous to name. Harry originally from Van Vooris, PA, enjoyed time on the family farm "on the hill," with his aunt Stella and uncle Mike, played organized soccer and rumor has it he played the Violin. His mischievous side started early on in his childhood that many witnessed into his adulthood. It's what we all loved about Harry. He was introduced to his wife Virginia by his cousin Shirley at a local town Square Dance and they married in August of 1959. A years later they moved to Cheektowaga with their 1st born son. Harry worked at the Ford Stamping plant, Williams Tree Service and found his career with the Town of Cheektowaga Highway Department from 1967 to his retirement in 1997. Residing on Hoerner Avenue, Harry joined Rescue Hose Volunteer Fire Company in 1973. He had many positions including District Master Mechanic, Sargent at Arms, Director and Vice President. Harry felt honored to be 1st Assistant Chief for 2 years in 1983 and 1984. His dedication to his fire department and community was shown when he received the Chiefs Award in 1985. Harry humbly accepted the award though he felt he did not do anything more than any other member of Rescue Hose. When Harry was not working or involved in firematic duties, he dedicated his time to his family coaching little league baseball, weekend camping trips during the summer, making trips to PA to visit his aunt Tootsie and aunt Jennie, who always had Harry's favorites ready for dinner. Hunting and fishing were also a passion Harry enjoyed. As a child Harry had no problem skipping school to go fishing. This lifetime love continued through this past year. As soon as hunting season started, Harry joined his longtime friend Jimmy, and headed to Machias each year during Deer season. He enjoyed helping his wife Virginia with her quilting projects and frequently spent time in the kitchen to help make pirogies, rice pudding and the famous "pigs in the blanket." Many of these dishes were recipes from his mother and they brought back many fond memories each time his wife prepared them. Harry enjoyed the company of those around him, forever known as "Happy Harry." For his continuous smile and devilish laughter. Harry was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who asked never expecting anything in return. Harry donated blood to the American Red Cross and he was shy two units of reaching 15 gallons. Harry battled throat and lung cancer and sought treatment at Roswell Park over the past 3 years. When conventional therapies did not work, he did not give up, he joined a Phase II Study, hoping his involvement would lead to a treatment for future patients. Harry wished to have his remains donated to the UB Anatomical Gift Program for future research. He had an outstanding team of doctors at Roswell Cancer Institute; and we ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation in his honor and memory be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 665 Elm Street Buffalo, NY 14203. Attention: Thoracic/Head & Neck Research. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10 AM. We ask that those attending follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by Erie County and the State of New York.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.