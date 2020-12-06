MAYNOR - Harry D., Esq.
Peacefully on December 4, 2020, at age 87. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and four children, Catherine Maynor, Mary Sykes (Christopher Head), Thomas Maynor (Clare Poth) and Ann D'Aquino (Albert). He was a doting grandfather to Emily Sykes, Frederick and Lydia Maynor and John and Laura D'Aquino. Harry was a graduate of the University of Illinois and the University at Buffalo Law School. He practiced law privately, then for many years at Niagara Mohawk. He was an avid cyclist, golfer and watercolorist. However, he most enjoyed spending time with his family, be it sailing at the Buffalo Canoe Club or celebrating his autumn birthday at Letchworth State Park. The family plans to gather for a Memorial Service at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.