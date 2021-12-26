EISENHUTH - Harry R.
Of North Tonawanda, December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Manners); devoted dad of Brenda (Michael) Randall, Linda Smith, Richard (Star) and Kenneth Eisenhuth. Loving Pappy of 22. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 4 to 7:30 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where Memorial Services will immediately follow at 7:30 PM. Online condolences and full obituary at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.