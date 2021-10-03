GRAY - Harry J., Esq.

Of Hamburg, NY, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Dolores "Dolly" Gray, married for 67 years. Dearest father of David (Kathleen) Gray and Leslie (Jerry) Swerski; grandfather of Daniel (Sierra) Gray; great-grandfather of Skylar and Ruby Gray; brother of Lorraine Chudzik and Stephen (Patricia) Grzybowski. Harry was a World War II, USMC veteran serving in Guam. After the war, he attended the University of Buffalo and graduated with a B.A. and J.D. degree. He retired from the U.S. Labor, Wage and Hour Division Office in Buffalo, NY. Funeral Services were held privately at his request. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel).







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.