JACOBS - Harry E.
Of Hamburg, NY. December 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Kay E. Jacobs (nee Sweborg); cherished father of Lori (Randall) Crawford, David (Laurie Ann)
Jacobs and Mark (Beth) Jacobs; dearest grandpa of Brittany, Benjamin and Mallory; loving Papa J., of Joseph, Kate Lynn, Sarah, Olivia and Coleman and great-grandfather of Della, Lowen, Adelaide and Tiago; dearest brother of Joy and the late Elena. Family will receive friends Monday, December 27th, from 4-8 PM, at Revive Wesleyan Church of Hamburg, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY, 14075, where a service will be held on Tuesday, December 28th, at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
of Buffalo, Revive Wesleyan Church, Young Life Buffalo South or Cross Training Football. Former #64 Buffalo Bill, Middle Linebacker in the 1960's during the championship years. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel).
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2021.