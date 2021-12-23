Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry E. JACOBS
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY
JACOBS - Harry E.
Of Hamburg, NY. December 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Kay E. Jacobs (nee Sweborg); cherished father of Lori (Randall) Crawford, David (Laurie Ann)
Jacobs and Mark (Beth) Jacobs; dearest grandpa of Brittany, Benjamin and Mallory; loving Papa J., of Joseph, Kate Lynn, Sarah, Olivia and Coleman and great-grandfather of Della, Lowen, Adelaide and Tiago; dearest brother of Joy and the late Elena. Family will receive friends Monday, December 27th, from 4-8 PM, at Revive Wesleyan Church of Hamburg, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY, 14075, where a service will be held on Tuesday, December 28th, at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association of Buffalo, Revive Wesleyan Church, Young Life Buffalo South or Cross Training Football. Former #64 Buffalo Bill, Middle Linebacker in the 1960's during the championship years. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel).


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Revive Wesleyan Church of Hamburg
4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY
Dec
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Revive Wesleyan Church of Hamburg
4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Very sorry to hear of your loss. Such a great man and to know Dave and Mark, what proud examples of their upbringing. I was out of town during service but will definitely give in Harry's memory to Young Life. They do so much for kids. God Bless
Mike Weyand
January 1, 2022
A true Bill´s legend and great W.N.Y.er!
Kim Dennis
Other
December 30, 2021
May you find peace in the days to come and in the loving thoughts that are with you now
Sandy Hudden
Friend
December 28, 2021
Kay, David and Your Entire Family, Harry's values and vision will continue on in the hearts of the many lives he touched in so many ways.
Gerry Murak
Other
December 26, 2021
Many memories in the Greer household of Mr. Jacobs from his early years on Dad´s Aetna teams and the forever friendship that created. All the Greer boys wore his cleats while playing at Canisius High. God Bless the Jacobs family. Peace.
Joe Greer
December 26, 2021
Dear David, Mrs. Jacobs & ALL Family members, We send our deepest condolences from Vermont, given the transition of your Father & Husband to heaven's gain. He will be remembered as "always" taking an interest in people & opportunities in "all ways"... A true catalyst around taking one's next step. It's been said that, "When God is pleased, we are called home." Further, our Native American friends offer: "That there is never an end, rather a change of worlds." I've always appreciated this poem: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mfKsovHv_LA In time may peace reign in ALL of your mending hearts.
L. M. Cuzydlo-Donohue & Family (Joseph & Myles Tristan)
December 26, 2021
May you Rest In Peace in Jesus' arms. You were a leader of so many.
James J. Pautler
Friend
December 25, 2021
I am disheartened to hear of Harry Jacob's passing during this time of year with it being Christmas and Covid. May your family be blessed at Christmas time and better days moving forward. My own dad had Alzheimer's and lost most everything. I already met Tyrod Tayler. I know what Alzheimers does. Take care. At Brothers Senior Apartments Clarence. 716 580 0794.
Raymond J. Hoelscher III
Friend
December 24, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Kay and your entire family on the passing of Harry. We have many great memories enjoyed with him in our years together at Wanakah CC . Harry was a true gentleman and he will be missed. He will be in our prayers along with all of you.
Duffy&Mary OConnor
Friend
December 24, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Kay and the family. I was honored to spend a time in his prayer group that he and Jack started many years ago. He has met Holy Spirit!
Jim Turner
Friend
December 24, 2021
Kay, Lori, David, and Mark, Condolences from a 1970´s Lenora Drive neighbor. Bob Fatzinger
Bob Fatzinger
Friend
December 24, 2021
Sorry to hear about dad´s passing. We live in Michigan now. Been thinking about you.
Gary Benkelman
December 23, 2021
Was so sorry to hear about Harry He was a true gentleman of a man of God. My prayers are with you and my your family. God Bless to a true gentleman
Susan Ganey
Friend
December 23, 2021
Best wishes to the Jacobs family in their time of grief. For Bills' fans from the beginning, Harry was never forgotten.
Peter Arnone
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results