Dear David, Mrs. Jacobs & ALL Family members, We send our deepest condolences from Vermont, given the transition of your Father & Husband to heaven's gain. He will be remembered as "always" taking an interest in people & opportunities in "all ways"... A true catalyst around taking one's next step. It's been said that, "When God is pleased, we are called home." Further, our Native American friends offer: "That there is never an end, rather a change of worlds." I've always appreciated this poem: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mfKsovHv_LA In time may peace reign in ALL of your mending hearts.

L. M. Cuzydlo-Donohue & Family (Joseph & Myles Tristan) December 26, 2021