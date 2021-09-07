Knowle - Harry A.
Harry passed August 30, 2021, surrounded by the love of his wife and children. Harry was born in Chicago on February 23, 1943, to Al and Irene Ignowski. The family moved to Buffalo when Harry was in elementary school. On June 19, 1965, Harry married Marjorie Lynn Yoder. They moved to southern Illinois the following year. Harry attended Southern Illinois University and earned an Associate Degree in Aviation Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology. While attending school, Harry worked as a flight instructor for the University. Upon graduation, the family moved to Austin, Texas, where Harry worked for Cessna Aircraft. The family made one more move to Atlanta, Georgia, when Harry was hired by the Atlanta Falcons football team as a corporate pilot. As his sons became involved in Boy Scouts, he devoted many hours working on the troop level as Scoutmaster. In 1978, he joined Cox Enterprises. He was promoted to Captain and ultimately to Director of Flight Operations. As the Director, he grew the department from 5 employees and one airplane to 32 employees and 5 aircraft. Upon his retirement in 2005, he was one of only 12 pilots world-wide who were certified in all of Gulfstream's aircraft. His retirement allowed him time to pursue his passion for history. Harry and Marjorie took several extended driving trips to the western states. They also enjoyed traveling with friends to several European countries. Harry was an avid reader and enjoyed attending history classes at Kennesaw State University. He loved the outdoors and had a keen interest in birds. He could be seen at his feeders making sure just the right food was available for local birds as well as those that were migrating. Harry is survived by his wife, Marjorie, two sons, Chad (Dr. Melanie Johansson) and Brandon, his brother, Steve (Jackie) Knowle, and sister, Linda White. He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Mike White. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite organization or to a bird sanctuary. Please sign the online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.