HARRY THANK YOU FOR BEING RESPECTFUL AND KIND TO ME. I THANK YOU FOR ALL OUR CONVERSATIONS ESPECIALLY TALKING ABOUT NYC YOU WERE A GOOD MAN SO GLAD I GOT TO KNOW YOU I HAVENT BEEN TO NYC IN 2YRS BUT WHENEVER I DO I WILL HAVE A WHITE CASTLE IN YOUR HONOR LUV YOU REST IN PEACE HARRY THANK YOU FOR CARING ABOUT ME.

LESLIE WILSON March 31, 2021