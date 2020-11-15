KOZLOWSKI - Harry S.
November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Heinen); dear father of Karen (Philip) Ortiz, Linda Kozlowski and Donna Aleksa; loving grandpa of Valerie, Monica, Alicia and great-grandpa to Grayson; brother of Alfred (Helen), Carl and the late Victor (late Ceil), Edwin (late Jean), Richard, Janet (late John) Kennel, Nancy (late Anthony) Szaturski, Louis (Gloria), and Thomas (Denise); brother-in-law of Dorothy Kozlowski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service to be announced at a later date. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.