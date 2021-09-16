Menu
Hazel D. ATKINSON-WILLIS
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
ATKINSON-Willis - Hazel D. (nee Hayden)
Entered into rest September 12, 2021. The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021, 1 PM-2 PM at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, 641 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church
641 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church
641 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
