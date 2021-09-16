ATKINSON-Willis - Hazel D. (nee Hayden)
Entered into rest September 12, 2021. The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021, 1 PM-2 PM at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, 641 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.