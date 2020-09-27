Menu
Buffalo News
Of Orchard Park, NY September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman L. Spoonley; loving mother of Douglas B. (Marcia) and the late Craig N. Spoonley; grandmother of Sarah (Brian Stewart) Spoonley and her four furry grand-dogs, Leah (Christopher) McClellan and Christina (Aaron) Evans; great-grandmother of Benjamin, Samuel, Zachary and Delaney; aunt of Edward, Wayne and Brian Maslowsky; sister of the late Doris Maslowsky. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at Watermark Wesleyan Church, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Covid social distancing and face coverings will be in place. Memorial donations may be made to the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Your online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
