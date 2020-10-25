Menu
Hazel V. TODTENHAGEN
TODTENHAGEN - Hazel V. (nee Pletscher)
October 24, 2020, age 103. Beloved wife of the late Walter G. Todtenhagen; loving mother of Mark (Bonnie), Arthur (Mary Lou), Doris (Richard) Milewski, and the late Kenneth (late Beatrice) Todtenhagen; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of the late Earl (late Eleanor) Pletscher; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Zurbrick Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster. Funeral Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Todtenhagen's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
