Hazel WALKER
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
WALKER - Hazel
January 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert Walker. Devoted mother of Geoffrey (Jill) Walker and Marysa Walker. Loving grandmother of Jaiden, Breyona, Landon, Ethan and Evelyn. Sister of Marcus McGill, Dorsie McGill, Robert McGill and the late Willie McGill. A memorial service will be held at Amherst Alliance Church, 3915 Millersport Hwy., Amherst, NY 14228, Saturday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital. Arrangements by AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Amherst Alliance Church
3915 Millersport Hwy., Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
I miss you more than ever I can't believe your gone grandma. Thanks for always being there for me I miss are talks every night or morning I miss are hugs I miss everything about you I miss your laugh and your voice and how close you got me to God .I hope and pray I'll see you again until we meet again love you bre bre
Breyona Walker
January 5, 2022
We have alot of memories of fun and laughter with Hazel. I was the youngest of the McGill family and she would say the baby of the family and pick on me in a good way. I will always cherish our conversations talking about our Lord. She would laugh when I told her Hazel you sound just like mom saying memorized scriptures from the Bible. I'm sad because I can't talk to you, but I know now you have no more pain and suffering. You meant so much to so many peoples lives you touch. Love you so much Sister. We'll all have a family reunion in heaven. Geoffrey, Jill, Marysa, Breyona,Jaiden,Landon,Ethan,and Evelyn, our condolences to you all. Each time Hazel talked to me she would say what a blessing you all are to her. You guys were her life. Love you all
Robert & Penny McGill
Family
January 5, 2022
