WALKER - Hazel
January 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert Walker. Devoted mother of Geoffrey (Jill) Walker and Marysa Walker. Loving grandmother of Jaiden, Breyona, Landon, Ethan and Evelyn. Sister of Marcus McGill, Dorsie McGill, Robert McGill and the late Willie McGill. A memorial service will be held at Amherst Alliance Church, 3915 Millersport Hwy., Amherst, NY 14228, Saturday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to St. Jude's
Research Hospital. Arrangements by AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.