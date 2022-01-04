We have alot of memories of fun and laughter with Hazel. I was the youngest of the McGill family and she would say the baby of the family and pick on me in a good way. I will always cherish our conversations talking about our Lord. She would laugh when I told her Hazel you sound just like mom saying memorized scriptures from the Bible. I'm sad because I can't talk to you, but I know now you have no more pain and suffering. You meant so much to so many peoples lives you touch. Love you so much Sister. We'll all have a family reunion in heaven. Geoffrey, Jill, Marysa, Breyona,Jaiden,Landon,Ethan,and Evelyn, our condolences to you all. Each time Hazel talked to me she would say what a blessing you all are to her. You guys were her life. Love you all

Robert & Penny McGill Family January 5, 2022