O'LOUGHLIN - Heather Anne

Age 56, passed away suddenly from a heart attack in Boston on August 18 after also battling side effects from breast cancer treatment. Dearest daughter of William A. O'Loughlin, Jr. and his fiancée Linda A. Dobmeier of Williamsville, Heather leaves behind her beloved husband Christopher Green; sister Jennifer C. O'Loughlin; and her nephew Finn Ronan O'Loughlin both of San Francisco. Heather grew up in Buffalo and attended St. Benedict's and Nardin Academy. Heather was a voracious reader and had an encyclopedic knowledge of world history. She likely remains the only Nardin graduate who took four years of Latin. Graduating Magna Cum Laude in History from Mount Holyoke College, Heather went on to be a most successful securities analyst at Fidelity Investments and State Street Global Advisors in Boston, her adopted hometown. Until her illness, Heather and her husband Chris spent free-time kayaking and weekends at their summer home on Cape Cod. She spoiled her nephew Finn and was an animal lover, who doted upon her cats and donated generously to charitable organizations. There will be a small service in Buffalo and Boston at a later date. A donation to MSPCA Angell Boston or the New England Wildlife Center would honor Heather's gentle spirit and be gratefully appreciated.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.