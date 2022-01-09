Chuck and family, it saddens me to even have to write this, however Heather was needed elsewhere. Her loving and giving nature along with her huge heart was recognized. To say that she will be greatly missed is an understatement, Heather was an integral part of many lives. I will pray for everyone´s strength at this difficult time. RIP pretty lady and we will meet up at that fabric store in the sky. Much love Dee (Mike)

Dee January 10, 2022