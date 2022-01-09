KELLY - Heather Anne Suddenly, January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of Charles A. "Sonny" Austin, Jr.; loving mother of Stacey (Samuel) Farrauto, Robert (Nicole) Schwarztrauber, Jessica (Michael) Kowalski and Taylor-Anne Joan Austin; cherished grandmother of Elle, Everleigh and Owen; loving daughter of the late Leonard and Elizabeth Kelly; sister of Kathleen Kelly; survived by nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Heather's life purpose was to always lend a helping hand to anyone that crossed her path. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Monday, 4-7 PM where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM.
I´m so sorry to hear of this. Breaks my heart. She was a dear sweet woman. she will be missed. My condolences to her family
Onyx Reno Siniardi
Friend
March 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss you and your family are in my prayers
Grace Simrell
Other
January 13, 2022
My deepest sympathies to her family and friends. I´m so shocked to hear this! We just chatted a couple of weeks ago! My heart is crying!
Maggie Lawler-Pagels
School
January 12, 2022
Chuck and family, it saddens me to even have to write this, however Heather was needed elsewhere. Her loving and giving nature along with her huge heart was recognized. To say that she will be greatly missed is an understatement, Heather was an integral part of many lives. I will pray for everyone´s strength at this difficult time. RIP pretty lady and we will meet up at that fabric store in the sky. Much love Dee (Mike)
Dee
January 10, 2022
Heather did live a life of service to others, I remember her always lending a hand or being THE hand. We were just chatting on Facebook and making plans to see each other because it has been too long- since I moved down to Allegany County. And I feel sick that I can't be up there today with friends and family. I have some great memories with Heather Wherever you are Heather you are loved.
Sandy Cochran Schoelles
Friend
January 10, 2022
Mom Heather Anne Kelly,
You are always Loved and never forgotten, R.I.P
Washington Aung
Other
January 10, 2022
I'm soo sorry for your loss brother Chuck + niece Taylor. RIP Heather :(
Ron, Kim and family
Family
January 9, 2022
Kathy (and Heather's entire family) it is so sad to know someone so familiar has passed. Heather was always present in my life even though we hadn't seen each other in so many years. She is at peace and her love will always be intact.
Matt Langenbach
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Heathers passing. Blessings to her family. RIP Heather
Michelle Macove (Langenbach)
January 9, 2022
My heart felt condolences to your family. We all loved Heather.
Michael Langenbach
Friend
January 9, 2022
Kathy, Chuck, and family I am so sorry to hear about Heather. She was always making me laugh but most importantly she was such a kind soul. My she Rest In Peace!
Maureen Langenbach
Friend
January 9, 2022
Kathy, I am so sorry to hear about Heather. We all had such great memories growing up that I will cherish forever. I am thinking of you and Heather´s family and I am sending love, thoughts and prayers to you and your family. God Bess-Love Susie.
Susie Hushaw (Langenbach)
January 9, 2022
Our condolence to family Kathy we are truly sorry for your loss good memories from McKinley we wish Heathers children and grandchildren the same God Bless Your family
Paul A Briandi and family
January 9, 2022
Blaire Townsend
January 9, 2022
Deepest sympathies to the family of the woman who was "Dirt's" guardian angel. Her kindness to our family when Billy died has always been remembered. Deepest condolences on your untimely loss.
Thomas Bauerle
January 9, 2022
My heartfelt condolences Chuck and your family.
Donna P Rich
Friend
January 9, 2022
Kathy and family,
Our condolences on the loss of your sister. In the hard moments, I hope you will find memories that will bring you comfort. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.