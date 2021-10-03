Menu
Heather Sue SOTKOVSKI
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Sotkovski - Heather Sue
Of Hamburg, NY, September 25, 2021. Beloved daughter of Leonard and Susan (nee Groth) Sotkovski; loving sister of Holly (Randy) Lanciano and Leonard Sotkovski, II; dear aunt of Lily Lanciano; dearest longtime friend of Mark Petronsky; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. There will be no prior visitation and a Celebration of Heather's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
I am sorry for your loss, Heather and I go way back . So sad to hear of her passing my prayers and condolences to you and your family.
Becky DeJesus maiden name Hickok
Friend
October 11, 2021
