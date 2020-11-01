HOLM - Heidi (nee Hall)
Of Pendleton, NY, October 30, 2020. Dear wife of Gary E. Holm; beloved mother of Erin (Rick) Day, Kristy (Lee) Holm, Lisa (Matthew) Stastyshyn and Jennifer (Chuck) Annunziato; loving grandmother of Patrick, Kayla, Jessi, Ashlee, Jack, Nathan, Emily and Matthew; sister of Shirley, Charles and Howard; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 5-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.