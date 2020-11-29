YERINA - Helen A.

(nee Fronckowiak)

November 26, 2020, of Cheektowaga.Beloved wife of the late Franklin A. Yerina; loving mother of Michelle (John) Pikula, Brian (Andrea), Charlene (Vincent) Ricotta and Eric (Randell Simpson) Yerina; cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Justin, Anna, Colin EM1 US Navy, Dominic, Aaron, and Lucas IT2 US Navy; great-grandmother of Evelyn, Owen, Grace, Cecelia and Quinn; dear sister of Alvina Zielinski, Ronald (Eleanor) Fronckowiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.