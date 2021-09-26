BAK - Helen (nee Laszek )Of Elma, NY, September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Walter F. Bak; loving mother of Stacie Bak; cherished grandmother of Reed and Bryn Battey; sister of Irene (Ken) Kane, John (Christine) Laszek, Roger Laszek and predeceased by four brothers; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma. Friends invited. Please assemble in church. Helen was a member of the St. Gabriel's Ladies Guild. Online condolences may be shared at