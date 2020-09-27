BEAVER - Helen (nee Green)
September 26, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 94 years, loving wife of the late Hiram Beaver; cherished mother of Doreen Sherlock (Dave Bova), William (Belinda) Beaver, Clarence (Debbie) Beaver, Laurentia Beaver, Willard Beaver, Frances (Alan) George, Hiram Jr. (Monica) Beaver, Charlene Beaver, Roberta Beaver and the late Martha and Arnold Beaver; loving grandmother and great-grandmother of several grandchildren; sister of the late Amos Francis, Rosetta Twoguns and Pauline Warrior. Friends may call at the Longhouse, Seneca Rd., Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, where Funeral Services will take place Tuesday at 10 AM. Helen was a member of the Turtle Clan, a Longhouse Faith Keeper, Retired Seneca Language teacher and in the foster grandparent program. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com