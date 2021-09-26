BOWSER - Helen
(nee Terpak)
September 24, 2021; dearest mother of Susan (Danny) Bellows and Patrice (Gene) Honsberger; loving grandmother of Adam (Katie), Jaclyn, Eric and the late Aaron; cherished great-grandmother of Aaron, Tristan, Madelynn, Briar and Lia; sister of the late Ann (Paul), Jack (Flo), Joseph (Martha) and Martha (Joseph); also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma on Friday October 1, 2021, at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.