BURKE - Helen (nee O'Donnell)
Passed away on October 24. Beloved wife of the late John "Duke" Burke; dear mother of Kathleen (John) Stack, Karen (Tracy Byrd) Codair, Karel Ann (Brett) Woods and John (Michele) Burke; loving grandmother of Johnny Stack, Donovan Codair, Dustin (Korall) Codair, Bailey (Nick) Bauer, Megan and Patrick Burke; loving great-grandmother of Karter and Arabella; daughter of the late John and Anna (Moesch) O'Donnell; sister of late Mary "Betty" (late Jack) Connolly, late Delores "Lorie" (late Henry "Bootie") Felschow and the late John (Betty)O'Donnell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Tuesday, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please assemble at church). The burial will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, flowers are gratefully declined. Helen loved her cottage in Crystal Beach, she loved her friends, slots, garage sales and a nice hat. Register book at www.CANANFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.