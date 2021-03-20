CALLAN - Helen M.
(nee Roth)
March 18, 2021, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Maynard F. Callan; loving mother of John M. Callan; dearest sister of Paul (Jolene) Roth and predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 2-4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Monday at 10:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's memory to a charity of one's choice
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2021.