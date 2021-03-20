Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen M. Callan
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
CALLAN - Helen M.
(nee Roth)
March 18, 2021, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Maynard F. Callan; loving mother of John M. Callan; dearest sister of Paul (Jolene) Roth and predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 2-4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Monday at 10:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's memory to a charity of one's choice. Share memories and condolences on Helen's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church (Kenmore)
1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.